It comes after a 25-year-old woman reported that she was approached from behind by a man unknown to her and sexually assaulted at Goodyear Meadow, Petersfield, between 12.45am and 1.05am on Monday, May 16.

The stranger pulled the woman back from the bridge and sexually assaulted her before she managed to run away.

Now police believe that this incident is linked to a case of flashing in Havant town centre in broad daylight just days two prior.

Police have been patrolling Petersfield and Havant after two crimes targeting women that they believe to be linked.

Officers had been called after a man indecently exposed himself in front of a 22-year-old woman in the alleyway that connects Grove Road to Twittens Way in Havant, at around 2.05pm on Saturday, May 14.

A 29-year-old man from Petersfield – who was arrested on suspicion of common assault, exposure and attempted rape in connection with the two incidents - has been released from custody on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers will be patrolling in the vicinity of Goodyear Meadow in Petersfield and Twittens Way in Havant today, please do approach them if you have any concerns or questions.’

Anyone with any information that may assist police enquiries in connection with either of these incidents is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 44220192334 or Operation Geranium.