In a post on Twitter, Gosport police expressed their appreciation for the community’s help, writing: ‘Yesterday, two of our PCSOs assisted a vulnerable male in Gordon Road. We'd just like to thank members of the public who stopped to tend to him prior to our arrival. They were on hand to look after him and ensure he came to no further harm.‘Once on the scene, our officers waited with the male until our amazing Scas (South Central Ambulance Service) colleagues attended and took him to hospital for a check-up. Huge thanks must also go to a nearby resident who gave us water for the male and loaned us a chair as well as all those who checked on the welfare of our officers and offered them drinks. #ThankYou.’