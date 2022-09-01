Hampshire Police reach the finish line and raise £20,000 for fallen comrades despite ' heart-breaking' news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of Hampshire police officers and staff have raised almost £20,000 during a 220-mile charity bike ride in an effort to raise funds and awareness for colleagues they have lost.

The UK Police Unity Tour is an annual long-distance ride which aims to raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which helps the families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Every year the event sees hundreds of fundraisers unite on the UK Police Memorial at the National Arboretum, in Staffordshire, to raise money for the charity.

The Unity Tour reaches the finish line and raises £20,000 for those who have died in the line of duty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs, who took part in the event for the first time this year, said: ‘It was an honour to complete this challenge for a charity so close to all our hearts in our policing family.

‘To see so many officers, staff and survivors complete the tour, as well as see family members of those who had died in the line of duty at the finish line, was truly inspiring.

Those taking part from Hampshire set off on Thursday, 18 August from the police training headquarters in Netley and completed the challenge on Sunday, 21 August after a gruelling three-day ride.

‘Although I completed the tour in memory of PC Jeffrey Whitcombe, who died on duty on February 25 1987, the death of our former colleague PC Dan Golding on the day the ride started was heart-breaking, said Deputy Chief Constable Snuggs.

Sadly, news of the death of PC Dan Golding came on the day of the cycle and while Each rider cycled in memory of an individual officer who died in the line of duty, they ‘also rode for Dan and his family.’

DCC Snuggs added: ‘I had the privilege of attending the Survivors’ Dinner on the Saturday evening of the Tour and was amazed at the level, depth and consistency of support that COPS provides the families of our former colleagues over many years.

‘Your donations will help Care of Police Survivors continue the incredible work they do to support the loved ones left behind when an officer tragically dies on duty.’