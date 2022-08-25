Spinnaker Chorus choir raise more than £800 for Hampshire Air Ambulance following 'scary' accident
A GROUP of 65 singers have helped raise funds for an organisation which saved the life of one of their sons.
The Spinnaker Chorus, an a-cappella four-part harmony choir based in Portsmouth, has raised £815 for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA).
Formed in July 2004 with a membership of 25, the chorus of ladies has grown to around 65 members, holding weekly rehearsals every Wednesday from 7:30pm-10pm at Park Community School, in Havant, alongside musical director, John Palmer.
Every year, the chorus nominates a charity to support with their fundraising efforts and this year the group chose to support HIOWAA, who deliver an advanced critical care team to sick and injured people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight when they need it most.
The chorus was ‘delighted’ to present Judith Stephens, supporter engagement officer at HIOWAA, with a cheque for £815 at a recent rehearsal.
The presentation was made by ‘Spinnakerette’ Hazel Smith, who was instrumental in the chorus’ decision to support the air ambulance.
Read More
She said: ‘HIOWAA is so very special to me since it hugely contributed to saving my son’s life when he had to be flown to St George’s hospital in Tooting, following a car accident, for urgent heart surgery.
‘It was a very scary time but he survived to tell the tale and as you may imagine, I’m indebted to HIOWAA.’
Despite restricted opportunities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the choir were determined to raise as much as they could to help the life-saving charity.
The group hosted a barbershop ‘unconventional convention’ last October on behalf of the Ladies’ Association of British Barbershop Singers and invited member choruses from the local region to come and showcase songs alongside them.
They sold refreshments and held a raffle during the event, which was well well supported by attendees.
Over the course of the year the group have held a bring and buy sale, hosted cake sales, sold items on eBay as well as receiving generous donations at their local performances.
The group continue to support HIOWAA for a second year in a mission to help provide the emergency service, which relies solely on donations, with the £15,000 per day that it costs to keep the service in operation.
For more information on the choir visit spinnakerchorus.co.uk.