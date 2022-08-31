Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At approximately 4.30pm on Monday, the girl was walking along the path which leads out of Stamshaw Park in the direction of Rudmore roundabout when a man approached her and took hold of her arm. He then made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her over her clothing.

The girl managed to get away from him, but he followed her for a short distance, before disappearing as she reached Rudmore roundabout and called police.

She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Police wish to speak to a man seen in the Stamshaw area.

Officers have been conducting enquiries and have now released pictures of a man, seen in the area at the time, and police wish to speak to him about the incident.

The man is described as being 18 and 25-years-old, Black and of slim build, with black hair, wearing a white t-shirt with a black vest over the top, while carrying a small black bag.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. We have attached an image of the exact location that the girl was approached at.

Police have released a picture of the path in Stamshaw where the incident is believed to have taken place.

‘Perhaps you saw this man or recognise him? Did you see anything suspicious? Were you driving between Rudmore roundabout and Stamshaw at the time specified and may have captured something on dash cam?