Hampshire police release picture of man after girl, 11, touched inappropriately on Portsmouth path
POLICE have released pictures of man that they wish to speak to as they investigate an 11-year-old girl being grabbed and touched inappropriately along a path in Stamshaw.
At approximately 4.30pm on Monday, the girl was walking along the path which leads out of Stamshaw Park in the direction of Rudmore roundabout when a man approached her and took hold of her arm. He then made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her over her clothing.
The girl managed to get away from him, but he followed her for a short distance, before disappearing as she reached Rudmore roundabout and called police.
She is currently being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have been conducting enquiries and have now released pictures of a man, seen in the area at the time, and police wish to speak to him about the incident.
The man is described as being 18 and 25-years-old, Black and of slim build, with black hair, wearing a white t-shirt with a black vest over the top, while carrying a small black bag.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. We have attached an image of the exact location that the girl was approached at.
‘Perhaps you saw this man or recognise him? Did you see anything suspicious? Were you driving between Rudmore roundabout and Stamshaw at the time specified and may have captured something on dash cam?
Anyone with any information that may assist enquiries is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44220351818.