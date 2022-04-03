In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2022, at approximately 1.15am, a 25-year-old woman was approached by a man on Walpole Road and sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately over her clothing.

Police have now released an image of a man who was seen in the area at the time, with officer wishing to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Police officers wish to speak to this man in connection with an incident of sexual assault in Gosport earlier this year. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The pictured man is described as being between 22 and 28 years old, approximately 5ft 5in tall, with short dark hair.

Since this incident was reported to police, officers have have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the man involved, including speaking to a number of witnesses in the area at the time and carrying out CCTV enquiries, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may assist our enquiries.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220000149.’

