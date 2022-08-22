Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people have been reported for summons in connection with vehicle-related anti-social behaviour in Penner Road and the surrounding areas in Havant.

Those reported include three men, all in their 20s, from Portsmouth, Waterlooville, and Southampton, as well two 18-year-olds from Waterlooville and a 19-year-old from Havant.

Drivers reported for summons in connection with this offence face potentially having their licence taken away from them.

Police have reported for summons six people over suspected road races in Havant. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

In a message on social media, an officer from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know that we haven’t totally eradicated this issue but we hope that these results show that we are taking these reports seriously and are working to combat the problem. We urge the community to keep reporting incidents of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour to us via 101 or our website.

‘Reports from the community really help us develop an understanding of the scale of any issues and when and where they are taking place, which means that we’re able to target them as efficiently and effectively as possible.’

A summons is a legal document issued by a Magistrates’ Court for the prosecution of an offence.