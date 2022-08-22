Hampshire police report for summons six individuals from across the county over 'irresponsible' suspected street races in Havant
POLICE have reported for summons half a dozen people for ‘irresponsible driving’ during suspected car races in Havant – but officers acknowledge they have not ‘totally eradicated’ the issue.
Six people have been reported for summons in connection with vehicle-related anti-social behaviour in Penner Road and the surrounding areas in Havant.
Those reported include three men, all in their 20s, from Portsmouth, Waterlooville, and Southampton, as well two 18-year-olds from Waterlooville and a 19-year-old from Havant.
Drivers reported for summons in connection with this offence face potentially having their licence taken away from them.
In a message on social media, an officer from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know that we haven’t totally eradicated this issue but we hope that these results show that we are taking these reports seriously and are working to combat the problem. We urge the community to keep reporting incidents of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour to us via 101 or our website.
‘Reports from the community really help us develop an understanding of the scale of any issues and when and where they are taking place, which means that we’re able to target them as efficiently and effectively as possible.’
A summons is a legal document issued by a Magistrates’ Court for the prosecution of an offence.
For the majority of road traffic offences, a summons has to be issued within six months of the incident occurring, while some offences may see the time limit extended to six months after the offence came to the knowledge of the police.