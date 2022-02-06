Hampshire police say girl, 15, who went missing from Southampton has been found

Hayley, 15, of Netley Abbey, was reported missing after being seen last at 3.30pm on Saturday in Southampton.

A police spokesman said there was a ‘possibility’ she was in Portsmouth.

Now Hampshire Constabulary says the force has located the missing teenager.

Police say they have found a teenager who went missing from Southampton over the weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police spokesman said: ‘Thanks, as always, to everyone who helped to share our appeals overnight.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron