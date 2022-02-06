Hampshire police say girl, 15, who went missing from Southampton has been found
POLICE have thanked the public for helping to find a schoolgirl who went missing from Southampton over the weekend.
Hayley, 15, of Netley Abbey, was reported missing after being seen last at 3.30pm on Saturday in Southampton.
A police spokesman said there was a ‘possibility’ she was in Portsmouth.
Now Hampshire Constabulary says the force has located the missing teenager.
A police spokesman said: ‘Thanks, as always, to everyone who helped to share our appeals overnight.’