Police warning as A3(M) near Waterlooville closed in both directions after incident
Police have warned drivers after the A3(M) near Waterlooville was closed in both directions after an incident this evening.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:52 pm
Hampshire police, in a social media post at 9.19pm, said: ‘We are currently dealing with an incident on the A3M near Waterlooville.
‘The carriageways in both directions, between junctions 2 and 3, are currently closed.
‘That part of the road is likely to remain closed for some time.’
The post added: ‘We will keep you updated once the road is re-opened.’