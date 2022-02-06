Police warning as A3(M) near Waterlooville closed in both directions after incident

Police have warned drivers after the A3(M) near Waterlooville was closed in both directions after an incident this evening.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:52 pm

Hampshire police, in a social media post at 9.19pm, said: ‘We are currently dealing with an incident on the A3M near Waterlooville.

‘The carriageways in both directions, between junctions 2 and 3, are currently closed.

‘That part of the road is likely to remain closed for some time.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Moped rider injured after crash involving a car in Portsmouth

The post added: ‘We will keep you updated once the road is re-opened.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Breaking news
PoliceWaterloovilleHampshirePompey