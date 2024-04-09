A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Matthew Pritchard from Whiteley? The 39-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in the Whiteley area at 10:30am on Monday 8 April, but we have reason to believe he may have then travelled to the New Forest. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are very concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”