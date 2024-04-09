Hampshire police search for missing Whiteley man Matthew Pritchard thought to have travelled to New Forest
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Matthew Pritchard from Whiteley? The 39-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in the Whiteley area at 10:30am on Monday 8 April, but we have reason to believe he may have then travelled to the New Forest. We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are very concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance.”
Matthew is described as:
- White
- 6ft tall
- Muscular build with broad shoulders
- Grey hair which is short at the back and sides and longer on top
- Has a sleeve-style tattoo on his right arm of a heart and a wolf
Matthew may be wearing a South Central Ambulance Service uniform and may be driving his red Ford Fiesta with the registration ending RZA.
If anyone has seen Matthew or has any information about his current whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 44240147305.