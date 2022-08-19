Hampshire police set off on 220-mile charity bike ride to raise money for those they’ve lost

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers and staff set off today Friday on a 220-mile charity bike ride, raising money for families of those who have died in the line of duty.

The UK Police Unity Tour is an annual long-distance ride which sees hundreds of cyclists meet every year on the UK Police Memorial at the National Arboretum, in Staffordshire.

Those taking part from Hampshire set off from the police training headquarters in Netley and aim to complete the challenge on Sunday..

Hampshire Police officers and staff taking part in the Unity cycle race event, a 220-mile charity bike ride raising money for families of those who have died in the line of duty.

Each rider cycles in memory of an individual officer who has died in the line of duty.

The aim of the ride is to raise awareness of fallen police officers as well as raising money for Care of Police Survivors, a charity which supports the families left behind.

Last year the tour raised over £100,000.

Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs will be taking part this year for the first time.

He said: ‘This is a very special event close to many of our hearts. I am proud to ride in honour of PC Jeffrey Whitcombe, who died on duty on February 25, 1987.

‘There are so many families left behind by tragedies like this.

‘This challenge is not about any of us riders, it’s for the families of the colleagues we’ve lost serving our communities.

Hampshire Police Federation chairman, Zoe Wakefield, will be cycling for the third time, this year in remembrance of Hampshire PC James Drew who died in a collision in 2009, when he was just 27 years old.

Zoe said: ‘This year we have 25 cyclists from Hampshire including one survivor, Martin Wiltshire, whose dad Malcolm died in a light aircraft crash while on duty in 1985.

‘Martin was at the memorial service last year and was so inspired by our cycling that he decided to buy a bike, got himself training, and now this year he’s cycling it with us.

‘Cycling this tour is a way for us all to remember those fallen officers, and raise money for a very worthwhile charity.