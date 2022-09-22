Police are increasing foot patrols in an effort to keep students safe from drink spikings, follow an surge in reports during last year's Freshers' Week. Stock Picture: Getty

Last autumn saw an increase in drink spiking and needle spiking reports to police, leading to some students organising a boycott of clubs and events in order to highlight the problem.

Now police are set to increase their patrols around halls of residences and the bars and clubs in areas popular with students.

It follows officers working with universities and licenced premises across Hampshire to increase awareness about the issue.

Venues have become ‘spike aware’, training staff to be able to care for people who are reporting they have been spiked.

Violence Against Women and Girls Co-ordinator for Hampshire Constabulary, Detective Inspector Peter Boakes, said: ‘We take each and every report very seriously and are committed to tackling violence against women and girls perpetrated by men – all whilst protecting those who need our help – including those who have fallen victim to episodes of drink or needle spiking whilst out enjoying the night time economy that Hampshire offers.’

Hampshire Constabulary has also invested in multi-drug urine test kits which give an immediate reading and help us obtain early evidence – these have been successfully utilised in areas such as Portsmouth, Southampton, Gosport, the New Forest and Test Valley.

The force has stressed that the testing kits will only be used to detect drugs used in spiking cases – and officers will never use the tests to take action against people who may have taken drugs recreationally.

Detective Inspector Boakes, continued: ‘We are making a plea to any bystanders who witness spiking incidents – whether that be involving a female or male victim – to speak out, encourage wider reporting and offer up any information about those responsible directly to the police.

‘We are absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any form of spiking at all. Individuals who are going out intending to behave in this way will be found and will be stopped.’

Common spiking symptoms are confusion, lack of coordination, slurred speech, nausea, hallucinations, vomiting, paranoia and unconsciousness.