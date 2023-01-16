Hampshire Neighbourhood Watch Network are trying to equip people with security tips to protect homes as 65 per cent of people are worried about being broken into.

The group have come up with simple preventative measures that people can take to reduce burglary. These include checking that windows and doors are locked and to ensure that interior and exterior lights are on a timer. They also advise that neighbours should look out for each other and if you think your neighbour is being burgled, to call the police.

Burglary stock photo

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch Network, said:‘We know that by securing your home's windows, interior, doors, exterior and keeping an eye out for neighbours, we can all give ourselves the best chance of preventing burglary.