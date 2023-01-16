Falling on the third Monday of every January, it is considered to be one of the bleakest days within the year for a multitude of reasons.

WHY IS IT BELIEVED TO BE THE SADDEST DAY OF THE YEAR?

Blue Monday comes as people begin to start feeling the pinch after an expensive Christmas and the festive spirit from the holidays have now worn off and the reality of being back at work has finally hit.

Blue Monday is getting people down.

New year resolutions are starting to wear thin, making everyone feel disheartened and uninspired.

The weather is cold and dreary and for many people, the next payday feels like a lifetime away – and this year people are having to face the struggles of the cost of living crisis, which is continuing to rear it’s ugly head at the country.

WHERE DID BLUE MONDAY COME FROM?

Blue Monday is believed to have come to life following a PR stunt from Sky Travel in 2005, and it has since been a well known day within the calendar year.

The blues generally continue throughout the month of January, but the company involved in the stunt reportedly worked out the third Monday in January as the dullest based on an equation and research.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO HELP WITH THE BLUES?

In order to stay motivated on the most depressing day of the year, there are a number of things you can do.

Staying organised is a brilliant way to make your day less dull and it helps to stay on track with things rather than falling down a rabbit hole of procrastination.

Going outside and getting fresh air can help and staying active will not only improve your focus, but it will also help you get some exercise which can improve mental health.

