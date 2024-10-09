Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is delight for 128 lucky Premium Bonds winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight who have scooped up a combined prize total of £1,855,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from online bingo reviews website topratedbingosites.co.uk analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the October Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with two lucky people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, 11 people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 18 people won £25,000, and 34 people won £10,000. Of the 128 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £41,423.

At the national level, there were 1,503 winners of high value prizes for the month of October. In total £46,135,000 was won between 3,269 winners, with two people winning the £1m jackpot, 88 people winning £100,000, a further 177 winners scooping up £50,000, 353 securing £25,000, and 883 welcoming £10,000.

Mike Bennett, Chief Author and Industry Expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people. They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.

“What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away. To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app. You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds. You can check your account via the NS&I website.