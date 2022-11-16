Hampshire pupils invited to take part in UK’s largest schools’ choir competition

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is encouraging children from across the country to take part in the largest school choir competition in the UK.

The prestigious event has been operating for over 14 years and the competition raises funds for Barnardo’s work with disadvantaged children and young people.

Junior and senior choirs are invited to submit a recording of two contrasting songs to be adjudicated by a panel of judges which includes renowned composer and conductor Douglas Coombes MBE. The top 20 schools are then invited to compete and perform at the Grand Final which takes place at the prestigious Birmingham Symphony Hall on the 28th February before an audience of 1200.

The winning junior and senior school will then perform at the Barnardo’s Young Supporters Concert at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in front of 3000 supporters, later next year.

Katie Rawlins, Special Events Manager at Barnardo’s said: ‘The opportunity for choirs to compete to perform at the Birmingham Symphony Hall is not one to be missed. Our National Choir Competition is an event that is enjoyed by many every year and we want as many school and community choirs to get involved as possible. It also helps to raise vital funds so that Barnardo’s can continue to support the most vulnerable children and families in our communities.’