Hampshire A-Level and T-Level students have surpassed national grade expectations

A-Level results in Hampshire continue to run above the national average. Pictured are students collecting their A-Level results at Bay House School & Sixth Form in Gosport in August. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

The average national A-Level grade that is achieved across the country is a B minus, but Hampshire students have managed to surpass expectations by achieving an average grade of a B. Similarly the national grade average for technical and vocational qualifications is a distinction minus, whereas students completing the qualification in Hampshire achieved a grade average of a distinction.

Hampshire County Council’s deputy leader and executive lead member for children’s services, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: ‘Clearly Hampshire’s students worked really hard and their determination has paid off. We again congratulate those young people on their achievements and wish them every success in the next stage of their education and careers.

‘Their results are even more impressive given the disruption this year’s cohort would have experienced during the pandemic. The strong outcomes also reflect the high-quality teaching and support provided by our many colleges, sixth forms, and post-16 training providers.’

This is the first group of T-level students to complete their programmes which are the equivalent to three full A levels and involve a minimum of 45 days of work placements. The expansion of T levels is seen as crucial to supporting the future skill needs of the Hampshire economy.