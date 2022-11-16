Hampshire A-Level and T-Level students have surpassed national grade expectations
Hampshire students who have completed A and T-Level courses this year have achieved higher grades in their qualifications than many of those nationally, according to provisional data from the Department for Education.
The average national A-Level grade that is achieved across the country is a B minus, but Hampshire students have managed to surpass expectations by achieving an average grade of a B. Similarly the national grade average for technical and vocational qualifications is a distinction minus, whereas students completing the qualification in Hampshire achieved a grade average of a distinction.
Hampshire County Council’s deputy leader and executive lead member for children’s services, Councillor Roz Chadd, said: ‘Clearly Hampshire’s students worked really hard and their determination has paid off. We again congratulate those young people on their achievements and wish them every success in the next stage of their education and careers.
‘Their results are even more impressive given the disruption this year’s cohort would have experienced during the pandemic. The strong outcomes also reflect the high-quality teaching and support provided by our many colleges, sixth forms, and post-16 training providers.’
This is the first group of T-level students to complete their programmes which are the equivalent to three full A levels and involve a minimum of 45 days of work placements. The expansion of T levels is seen as crucial to supporting the future skill needs of the Hampshire economy.
Councillor Chadd added: ‘Hampshire benefits from a strong education system across all key stages. This is an important driver of social mobility and economic growth.’