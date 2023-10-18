News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Hampshire traffic: Drivers on A32 face 20 minute delays between Gosport and Fareham due to congestion

Commutes will be disrupted this morning due to congestion on a major Hampshire road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 18th Oct 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 08:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the A32 northbound – between Fareham and Gosport – face delays of approximately 20 minutes due to the traffic.

NOW READ: Met Office names Storm Babet as heavy rain and strong winds forecast - and severe weather warnings issued

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and Salterns Ln.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversHampshireGosportFarehamA32Met Office