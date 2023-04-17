Hampshire traffic: Here is why you were stuck in awful traffic this morning on the M27
A road traffic incident has been the result of major delays this morning after it caused a diesel spillage on the M27.
Drivers have experienced heavy traffic delays this morning after a collision between a lorry and a car resulted in the closure of junction 12 on the M27.
The collision resulted in a diesel leak from the lorry which spilt onto the road.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 7.49am this morning to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 12 westbound involving two vehicles; a car and a lorry.
‘Diesel leaked from the lorry and the road needed to be closed while the clean-up took place.’
No one was reported injured in the collision and the road has since been reopened.
Delays are expected to be ongoing as a result of the incident that took place earlier this morning.