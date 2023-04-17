News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Here is why you were stuck in awful traffic this morning on the M27

A road traffic incident has been the result of major delays this morning after it caused a diesel spillage on the M27.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST

Drivers have experienced heavy traffic delays this morning after a collision between a lorry and a car resulted in the closure of junction 12 on the M27.

The collision resulted in a diesel leak from the lorry which spilt onto the road.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 7.49am this morning to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 12 westbound involving two vehicles; a car and a lorry.

Traffic on M27 and A27 following diesel spillage and road traffic incident.Traffic on M27 and A27 following diesel spillage and road traffic incident.
‘Diesel leaked from the lorry and the road needed to be closed while the clean-up took place.’

No one was reported injured in the collision and the road has since been reopened.

Delays are expected to be ongoing as a result of the incident that took place earlier this morning.

