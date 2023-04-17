Drivers have experienced heavy traffic delays this morning after a collision between a lorry and a car resulted in the closure of junction 12 on the M27.

The collision resulted in a diesel leak from the lorry which spilt onto the road.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 7.49am this morning to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 12 westbound involving two vehicles; a car and a lorry.

Traffic on M27 and A27 following diesel spillage and road traffic incident.

‘Diesel leaked from the lorry and the road needed to be closed while the clean-up took place.’

No one was reported injured in the collision and the road has since been reopened.