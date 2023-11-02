News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Live updates for drivers as Storm Ciaran hits region

Storm Ciaran has hit the region.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 08:14 GMT
Heavy rain and winds has left to disruption for drivers on Thursday.

09:33 GMT

Gosport ferry

The ferry is still in operation

08:49 GMT

Major incident declared

Read more here:

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/storm-ciaran-major-incident-declared-on-south-coast-of-hampshire-amid-high-winds-and-heavy-rain-4394526

08:44 GMT

Tree causes delays

A tree is causing for rail users

08:27 GMT

A32 Fareham delays

More delays around Fareham

08:23 GMT

M27 and A27 delays at Fareham

Delays of 15 minutes are being reported

08:12 GMT

M27 flooding

The eastbound access for the M27 at Junction 3 was flooded earlier but has now reopened

08:11 GMT

Drivers have faced disruption this morning

Heavy rain and winds have led to fallen trees and flooding

