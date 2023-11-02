Live
Hampshire traffic: Live updates for drivers as Storm Ciaran hits region
Storm Ciaran has hit the region.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heavy rain and winds has left to disruption for drivers on Thursday.
Hampshire traffic: Live updates for drivers as Storm Ciaran hits region
Key Events
- Live traffic updates as Storm Ciaran hits region
- Drivers have faced disruption
Gosport ferry
The ferry is still in operation
Major incident declared
Tree causes delays
A tree is causing for rail users
A32 Fareham delays
More delays around Fareham
M27 and A27 delays at Fareham
Delays of 15 minutes are being reported
M27 flooding
The eastbound access for the M27 at Junction 3 was flooded earlier but has now reopened
Drivers have faced disruption this morning
Heavy rain and winds have led to fallen trees and flooding