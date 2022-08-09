Ken Smith was 18 when he signed up to serve as a signalman in the Royal Navy - and 80 years later, he retraced his steps as he walked onto the Landing Craft Tank outside The D-Day Story in Southsea.

Yorkshire-born Ken, who is set to celebrate his 98th birthday next month, travelled down from Troon in Scotland with his family to pay a visit to Portsmouth’s LCT7074, the same type of ship that Ken served on decades ago.

As a signalman, Ken underwent training and was then responsible for the vessel’s signalling.

Veteran Ken Smith, who served as a signaller on a Second World War landing craft, visited the LCT7074 outside the D-Day Story museum in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

He completed the 400-mile pilgrimage with his two sons, David and Tom, and his daughter-in-law Elaine.

Elaine said: ‘He’s a hero for living to 98, let alone what he did in the war.

‘I don’t think he really knew what he was signing up for at the time - it was a big adventure.’

Ken Smith with his sons, Tom Smith and David Smith and his daughter-in-law, Elaine Smith at LCT 7074 at D-Day Story, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ken believes he was at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944 - one of five beaches of the Allied invasion of German-occupied France in the Normandy landings.

Tim, 63, said: ‘As a signalman during the war, he served on a landing craft very similar to this one - the LCT4025.’

Together, the family explored LCT7074 as Ken reflected on his time in service - and pointed out the differences between the museum’s ship and the vessel he remembers working on.

Ken Smith when he was 19 years old

He said: ‘[The ship] is a bit different to how it was. I was in here for three years.

‘At the time, it was just a job. I was one of the boys.

‘A friend of mine was killed at Dunkirk. He was the hero.’

David, 66, said that his dad was reflecting on the friends he met while serving in the war.

Ken Smith at LCT 7074 at D-Day Story, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘All of his friends are gone - he’s the last one that survived.’

After the war, Ken met his future wife Margaret, mother to David and Tim, who passed away a few years ago.