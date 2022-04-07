The weather service has placed the warning over London and much of the south east, including Hampshire, as winds reach up to 55 miles per hour in some areas.

Residents are warned that delays to road, rail, and air travel are likely.

High-sided vehicles are expected to encounter delays on routes exposing them to the winds and on bridges too.

Strong winds are expected to sweep the area today. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

In a statement, a spokesman from the Met Office said: ‘Winds will strengthen across central England this morning with gusts widely 45-50 mph developing and a few places seeing gusts around 55 mph.

‘Winds will ease from the west from later in the afternoon.’

Portsmouth is expected to experience across much of Friday morning, with the weather clearing as the city heads into the weekend.

The Met Office issues yellow warnings when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.