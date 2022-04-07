Hampshire weather warning: Met Office issues yellow warning over 55mph winds across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas
THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning due to high winds sweeping the region.
The weather service has placed the warning over London and much of the south east, including Hampshire, as winds reach up to 55 miles per hour in some areas.
Residents are warned that delays to road, rail, and air travel are likely.
High-sided vehicles are expected to encounter delays on routes exposing them to the winds and on bridges too.
In a statement, a spokesman from the Met Office said: ‘Winds will strengthen across central England this morning with gusts widely 45-50 mph developing and a few places seeing gusts around 55 mph.
‘Winds will ease from the west from later in the afternoon.’
Portsmouth is expected to experience across much of Friday morning, with the weather clearing as the city heads into the weekend.
The Met Office issues yellow warnings when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places.
Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted.