Hampshire workers asking for pay rises to deal with cost of living increase

Research conducted by Forbes Advisor shows that 70.5 per cent of people living in the south east of England - higher than the national average of 68 per cent.

Forbes Advisor also discovered that while 68 per cent of UK adults wanted to ask for a pay rise due to the cost of living crisis, only 25 per cent have actually done it so far.

The majority of those surveyed are considering asking for a pay rise as the cost of living continues to go up. Picture: Getty Images

In the south east region, just 22 per cent of people have committed to popping the question to their boss.

The majority of these people are over the age of 54, while the lowest figures come between the ages of 18 and 24.

That same age bracket is also the least likely to receive a pay rise, the study suggested.