The study analysed the subscription volume of every European country’s top content creator on YouTube and their estimated earnings by channel to arrive at the most popular from each country.

Daniel Middleton, better known as DanTDM, has the most subscribers of anyone in the UK with 26.8m subs, at the time of publication. Born in Aldershot, Hampshire, DanTDM is known for video game content including Minecraft, Roblox, Pokémon and Sonic the Hedgehog.

He's raking it in! Picture: Marisa Cashill

According to casino.co.uk, he is projected to earn £30m from his channel and, on average, £8,408 per video.

A spokesman for the casino review site said: ‘The popularity of content creators on YouTube have always been prominent, and these findings feature an interesting insight into the most popular YouTube content creators from each European country.

‘YouTube content creators have become an important part of the entertainment and gaming industry, as they have the power to influence trends and promote new products.’

Other highly ranked YouTubers for each country included Jacksepticeye for Ireland, who is thought to make £5,203 per video, and Sweden’s PewDiePie, who has a staggering 111,590,000.