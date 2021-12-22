As the meeting turned to a report on equality objectives, the deputy commissioner said that quota programmes were wrong and only brought in ‘where it benefits women and minorities’.

He said: 'Government - and I think this is wrong - is bringing in quota programmes across the public sector, but only where it benefits women and minorities.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Luke Stubbs

‘In areas where it's mostly men it has to be 50/50, but in areas where it’s mostly women there's no change.

‘Things like the control room have 84 per cent women and I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that.’

Now the deputy commissioner, who is also a Conservative councillor on Portsmouth City Council, said he wishes to apologise for his remarks.

Councillor Stubbs said: ‘Over the last week I have reflected on the comments I made at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority meeting. I sincerely wish to apologise for any harm or offence caused by the comments I made. I understand my comments have caused offence to members of the Fire Authority, firefighters, women’s networks and others.

‘This was never my intention. I deplore all types of discrimination.’

The police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, said she will do all she can to provide ‘fair and equitable’ opportunities to both women and men.

She said: ‘As the first woman to be elected as police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and also the first women to be the executive leader of a city unitary council in Hampshire, I am committed to inspiring women and girls across all of our communities.

‘Equality for everyone is something that is within our reach.

‘I support the equality and diversity work being undertaken by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.’

