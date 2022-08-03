PIctured: Portsmouth's beating business heart with Spinnaker Tower, the dockyard and Gunwharf Quays. Photo: www.shaunroster.com

A specialist in marketing coaching and training for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), All Star Marketing Club has won a tender to lead the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce’s full strategic marketing plan.

The independent ‘voice of business’ has made the appointment to underpin the promotion of both its brand and core services including in-person and virtual events, business representation, coaching and training, and international trade support.

The appointment was championed by the chief executive of the chamber of commerce, Ross McNally, who said All Star already had ‘extensive expertise’ supporting SMEs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Vickery, founder and managing director of All Star Marketing Club, with Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber’s chief executive

He added: ‘Our partnership is all about ensuring the business community know how their local chamber can support them in being better connected, represented and promoted.

‘Our members will benefit from the expert input of All Star Marketing Club in delivering the all-important communications they need to utilise the vast array of services we offer to support them on their journey to success.

‘And from the non-member point of view, the new programme of marketing will mean more businesses get to know about us and everything we can do to help them and, in turn, the regional economy.’

Southampton-based All Star has been a member of the chamber since 2014 and a provider of marketing training to members.

Victoria Vickery, founder and managing director of the firm, said: ‘Being crowned the winner of the tender process has given us a superb opportunity to shape the way marketing will support the chamber going forward.

‘Working with Ross and the wider team at the chamber is an absolute joy.

‘They have such dedication to their members and a strong desire to support as many other local businesses as they can.

‘That attitude, together with the fantastic services on offer, makes it very easy to take to market, and I'm confident the chamber will continue to thrive as we spread that message far and wide.’