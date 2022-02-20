Happy faces all round as Waterlooville families come together for cross-generational creative workshop from social enterprise project
GENERATIONS came together to explore their creativity at a Waterlooville family ‘crafternoon’ hosted by a social enterprise project.
On Saturday, Creatful CIC welcomed families from the community for a creativity workshop at Springwood Community Centre.
Creatful founder Nancy Fellows, who ran the session along with some volunteers, said: ‘The atmosphere was buzzing, just good fun.
‘Everyone came in, saw all the materials, and had a good time.
‘It was really nice to see a cross-generational group of creators - babies right up to grandmas. We had dads and uncles which was nice as well.
‘It’s quite hard especially to get men into creative spaces, but I think there’s something really special when generations come together.’
Since launching in October, Creatful has been going from strength to strength as it helps people in the community use creativity to develop their mental wellbeing.
Nancy, a mum-of-two from Purbrook, drew on her own experience of mental illness to develop the project, which delivers mindful creativity sessions.
She now hosts three regular craft and chat groups and workshops, and is collaborating with a number of different local charities and businesses on future projects.
Nancy invited two businesses to take part in the crafternoon on February 19 - Beam Wellbeing, which brought ‘Enchanted Bubbles’ for the children’s entertainment, and Waterlooville trainer upcycling company Vintage Trainers.
‘We had a competition with Vintage Trainers,’ Nancy said.
‘They had a few bags of single trainers which aren’t of any use so we were trying to get the children to come up with creative ideas for the trainers so they wouldn’t go to landfill.
‘Tesco Express in Stakes provided us with food and snacks, which we are very grateful for.’
The Creatful team did a mood capture chart for participants as they came into the creative wellbeing workshop and when they left.
Nancy said: ‘We had people coming in with sad faces, but on the way out, everyone marked themselves next to a smiley face.
‘That’s where I get the pleasure- feeling like we’ve made a little bit of difference.
‘I really think that creativity is an underused wellbeing tool.
‘There’s something about creativity that is really inclusive and it makes people feel good.’