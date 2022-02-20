Urban Sketchers Portsmouth meets at various public places in and around the area every week.

Group members use their creative talents and observational skills to produce drawings and paintings that tell the story of their surroundings, creating special records of time and place.

Artist Chris Webb founded the local group in 2015, and it became an official chapter of the International Urban Sketchers Community last April.

He said: ‘It’s about getting people to come out, socialise, draw what they see, tell a story, and then share it with the rest of the groups around the world, so it’s kind of connecting everybody.’

As part of an international community of urban sketchers, the Portsmouth artists are contributing to a ‘global sketchbook’ capturing people and places in more than 60 countries.

Chris said that the urban sketchers are ‘putting Portsmouth on the map’ by making art which creates a ‘window’ into our area - allowing art lovers from across the world a unique insight into the city.

He added: ‘We show Portsmouth one drawing at a time.

‘It’s all about celebrating where we live and telling a story.’

The group has been growing over the last few years, and Chris said: ‘It’s been a really good thing for people to do during the pandemic.

‘It’s a great thing for people to do, to meet other people.’

Urban sketcher Trish Gant is new to the Portsmouth area, and says that she enjoys the social aspect of the group.

She said: ‘It’s just been really lovely, it’s such a social thing to do.

‘And also to learn other people’s techniques and to see how they approach different subjects.’

Tina Shaw, another group member, added: ‘I just like going to different places and just finding something that really appeals to me that I can put down on paper.’

At the end of each session, the sketchers show each other the work they produced during the two hour session.

As each group member has a different style and perspective, and participants can work in whatever medium they choose, every piece of artwork is unique.

All sketchers regardless of skill level are welcome to join in, and meetings are free to attend.

