With meetings to be held at The Avenue Lawn and Tennis Club, the choir will be the second group of Fishbourne’s OK Chorale, directed by John Gleadall.

OK Chorale Emsworth is starting on Thursday, May 12, and will meet weekly from 1.30-3pm.

It will be directed by John’s band mate and local singersongwriter DiElle.

Hurry the Jug performs at Concert For The Ukraine. Picture: Steven Gilbert

DiElle said: ‘John’s musical arrangements are so beautiful and the aim of the group is simply to enjoy singing together for the pleasure of it, so there’s no need for previous experience or to be able to read music.’

Visit https://www.igloomusic.co.uk/blog/ for more information about the new choir.

John’s group meets at The Fishbourne Centre on a Monday.

His choir recently performed at Concert For The Ukraine at St. Faith’s in Havant, alongside other local artists, helping to raise more than £1,800.

More than 100 people – including Ukrainian members of the community – attended the concert, held on Friday, April 22, at St. Faiths in Havant.

Money was raised from donation-only tickets and refreshments donated by Cerne Abbas Brewery. As well as music from The OK Chorale, the concert included performers Chichester Community Choir, The DiElle Trio (John Gleadall, Chris Wood and DiElle), Jane and Tony Pegler and the Irish Reel band Hurry The Jug.

DiElle said: ‘It was a very moving evening and we’re all overwhelmed by the response.

‘It feels good to be able to do something to help.