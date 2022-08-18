Havant and South Downs College pupils praised for their 'resilience' as they bag top A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 98 per cent of teenagers passed their A-levels and vocational courses - smashing the 2019 score. which was the last time formal exams were held.

More than half of students achieved high grades from A* to B or vocational equivalent, with A-levels seeing a significant increase in high grades of nine per cent from 2019.

As well as the impressive overall performance, there were some stunning individual results too.

Lydia Adie and Ross McGregor collecting their results from Havant and South Downs College

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the top performers was Hayley Edmead, who will be heading to the University of Oxford to study biomedical science after achieving the very top grades.

Hayley, who joined the college’s Havant campus from Bourne Community College, gained four A*s in biology, chemistry, maths and her EPQ – extended project qualification – on the genetic engineering of human embryos.

Hayley, who is president of the college’s Student Union, said: 'I’m feeling pretty good. It’s been a lot of suspense up until now so it’s a relief.’

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of the college, was delighted by the pupils’ success and said: ‘We’re extremely proud of our students’ resilience and hard work which has led to this

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of the Havant and South Downs College.

exceptional set of results.