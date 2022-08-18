Havant and South Downs College pupils praised for their 'resilience' as they bag top A-level results
RESILIENCE and dedication have prompted outstanding outcomes for Havant and South Downs College pupils, as A-level results day brought even higher grades than before the pandemic.
Some 98 per cent of teenagers passed their A-levels and vocational courses - smashing the 2019 score. which was the last time formal exams were held.
More than half of students achieved high grades from A* to B or vocational equivalent, with A-levels seeing a significant increase in high grades of nine per cent from 2019.
As well as the impressive overall performance, there were some stunning individual results too.
Among the top performers was Hayley Edmead, who will be heading to the University of Oxford to study biomedical science after achieving the very top grades.
Hayley, who joined the college’s Havant campus from Bourne Community College, gained four A*s in biology, chemistry, maths and her EPQ – extended project qualification – on the genetic engineering of human embryos.
Hayley, who is president of the college’s Student Union, said: 'I’m feeling pretty good. It’s been a lot of suspense up until now so it’s a relief.’
Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of the college, was delighted by the pupils’ success and said: ‘We’re extremely proud of our students’ resilience and hard work which has led to this
exceptional set of results.
‘This success is testament to the dedication of these young people, many of whom had never sat formal exams before and who have experienced a great deal of uncertainty over the past two years during the pandemic.’