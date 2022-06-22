Havant and South Downs College staged its end-of-year pop-up street market where students were able to produce and sell their own products to the public.

The pop-up market gave students a chance to celebrate the end of the year, following all the disruption caused to their course by the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also gave the budding entrepreneurs a chance to develop real-world business skills.

The Not Yet on the High Street pop up market at Havant & South Downs College in Waterlooville, on Thursday, June 16. Pictured is: Emily Bottomley (18). Picture: Sarah Standing (210622-9953)

Paul Parsons, who teaches creative enterprise, said: ‘The course is designed to connect with the creative industries by working on real world deadlines using industry-standard software and techniques.

‘We focus around, firstly, building a portfolio for future employment engagement, but secondly the students are asked to create a range of products that they could sell online, via social media and in independent shops in the area.’

The market, which had 22 stalls, featured a range of products from candles, t-shirts, illustration books, earrings, silk scarves, clothing, tote bags and many more handmade items that the students have dedicated themselves to creating.

As well as giving students the chance to sell their produces, the pop-up market also worked as a showcase of what they have been working on during their time at the college.

Pictured is: Fiona Truong (19) and her company Joyfi Designs. Picture: Sarah Standing (210622-9965)

Throughout the course the students were able to exhibit their work at various markets which has been a good experience for them.

Kathleen, who was awarded Student Dedication of the Year, was selling a range of patterned silk scarves and handmade dresses. She said: ‘I have always loved designing and making clothing. I have always had a passion for fashion design.’

It also allowed them to get an understanding on how the business industry works and is a great way to learn the basics surrounding designing, creating and marketing handmade products.

Pictured is: Dylan Todd (19) of Todd Studios with his partner Daisy Blomfield. Picture: Sarah Standing (210622-9990)

Not only were there pop-up stalls but there was also live music, nibbles, drinks and the opportunity for people to explore the artwork that students currently on the art courses have created with a range of different mediums.