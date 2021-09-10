The burger vans at the Martin Road stadium were targeted by thieves. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Havant and Waterlooville FC staff discovered on Thursday morning that thieves had targeted two burger huts in its Martin Road stadium, which was missing a fridge, a freezer and hundreds of pounds of stock for an upcoming games.

Staff believe entry was gained using bolt cutters and had a vehicle parked on the grounds to shift the heavy white goods during the break-in, which is believed to have occurred between 11.30pm on Wednesday night and 7.30am on Thursday morning.

The amount of property taken has left staff upset and badly shaken, according to Charlotte Chandler, the commercial marketing manager for the club.

The aftermath of the break in at Havant and Waterlooville Football Club.

She said: ‘Historically our burger huts get hit every now and then, and its usually youths taking a few bottles and crisps. This clearly was well organised and well planned. And that’s the thing that’s hit us hard, as you would need to know what’s here.

‘These fridges are not small. They are six foot. We have got bins that have also disappeared. It looks like they have used the bins to empty the fridge contents.

‘There are tyre tracks right up to the gate.’

Havant and Waterlooville FC. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The burger huts being cleared out means the club has been left scrambling to source replacement refreshments for an upcoming match against Oxford City, which will still go ahead at 3pm on Saturday.

Charlotte said: ‘We will do our best to offer our supporters something. We are just not sure what that will be at this point in time.’

The club’s CCTV was not in a position to catch the crime in progress, according to the club spokeswoman.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with possible footage of the thieves, according to a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman.

He said: ‘It is reported that two burger huts within the football stadium had been broken into and a fridge, a freezer and numerous items of stock including drinks and ice-creams were stolen.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspicious in the area? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210362184.’

