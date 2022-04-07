The Horizon Leisure Trust, which runs leisure centres in Havant and Waterlooville, is running a scheme that will provide new members with a free month’s membership when they donate an Easter egg.

The trust is offering anyone who signs up for a new annual membership before Monday, April 11 and brings in an Easter egg to add to the donation pot a month on them.

Colleagues from both centres will then donate the total amount of eggs to the Children’s Assessment Unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horizon easter egg team.

It is to mark the launch of its new membership packages, as well as to give back to the community – something that Horizon is very passionate about doing.

New chief executive, Mike Lyons said: ‘Here at Horizon we’re massively community-focussed and are constantly looking at ways to give back to the community wherever we can, and children are especially deserving of that.

‘Some children may be feeling down and alone if they are spending time at hospital and some may not even get an Easter egg at all, so it made sense to us to do our bit to give them something to look forward to this Easer. It’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants to get fit, healthy and give back to the community while saving some money.’