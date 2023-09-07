News you can trust since 1877
A popular play area in Emsworth will be closed for two days whilst seasonal work takes place.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Children will not be able to visit the play area in Emsworth, located near Horndean Road, because there is seasonal flooding prevention works taking place.

The park will be closed today (August 7) and tomorrow (August 8) whilst the work is being completed.

On a Facebook post Havant Borough Council said: “Please visit one of our many other play areas in the borough – We apologise for any inconvience caused.”

