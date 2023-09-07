Havant Borough Council close Emsworth park due to seasonal flooding prevention works
A popular play area in Emsworth will be closed for two days whilst seasonal work takes place.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children will not be able to visit the play area in Emsworth, located near Horndean Road, because there is seasonal flooding prevention works taking place.
The park will be closed today (August 7) and tomorrow (August 8) whilst the work is being completed.
On a Facebook post Havant Borough Council said: “Please visit one of our many other play areas in the borough – We apologise for any inconvience caused.”