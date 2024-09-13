Havant Borough Council warn of parking scam as fake PCN message sent via text and email
Havant Borough Council are warning people of a scam that is being run in the area regarding parking tickets. A number of messages have been sent to people advising them that they need to pay a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) and to click on a link to pay.
The council has advised that this is a scam and PCNs will only be issued by enforcement officers who will attach it to a vehicle’s windscreen.
Havant Borough Council posted on social media: “We have received several phone calls from residents who have received a message to say they have a parking ticket and need to pay a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN). This is a scam.
“If you receive an unexpected text message or email, do not click on any links or follow instructions to log into any accounts. PCNs are only issued by our Enforcement Officers, who will attach the notice to the vehicle’s windscreen. We do not issue PCNs via text message or email.”
A number of people took to Facebook yesterday advising they had received one and questioning its validity. As advised by the council, if you receive one of these messages do not click on the link or follow instructions to log into any of your accounts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.