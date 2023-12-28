Havant Borough Council's longest ever-serving councillor dies on Christmas Day

Havant’s longest ever serving councillor who was praised in the House of Commons has died.

Councillor Gwen Blackett retired in May 2018 after serving continuously on the council for 45 years, having been first elected in 1973. She was named an honorary alderman at the 2018 Havant Borough Council mayor-making ceremony. Ms Blackett was awarded the title after retiring her responsibilities ahead of the local elections.

She was elected for the Purbrook ward in Waterlooville in 1973 and served as the mayor of Havant herself between 1981 and 1982. A tree was planted outside Havant’s council chamber to honour her service.

Then home secretary Amber Rudd praised her dedication in the House of Commons in 2018. She said: “Only 33 per of local councillors are women, and I’d like to see that number rise. But I do want to pay particular tribute to Cllr Gwen Blackett, who is soon to retire from Havant Borough Council following 45 years of service, and I’d like to congratulate her on that, and the other women who have served as well.”