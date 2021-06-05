Jordan O’Sullivan, who works as a carer at Pear Tree Court in Horndean, was awarded the Coronavirus Youth Civic Award by the new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Frank Jonas.

The award was given to the 22-year-old because of her outstanding commitment to supporting people throughout the pandemic.

Nominated by a member of the community who is voluntarily cared for by Jordan, the kind carer was commended by the Lord Mayor for her compassionate nature, selflessness and determination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan O'Sullivan, a carer at Pear Tree Court in Horndean, has been awarded the Coronavirus Youth Civic Award by the new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Frank Jonas

Jordan, from Havant, said: ‘I am thrilled to have received the Coronavirus Youth Civic Award. I have always enjoyed supporting both residents and those I voluntarily help in the local community, as I consider them my friends, and was incredibly surprised to win an award for something I genuinely love doing.’

Jordan's nomination was assessed by a cross party panel, which also included representatives from public health, a faith leader and a representative for the business and voluntary community.

Judges were impressed by the way she worked all ours of the day and night, with much of her care going towards residents of Portsmouth.

Her dedication to caring for others in the city is one of the many reasons she received this civic award, after supporting individuals with Covid-19 and their loved ones.

Jordan regularly goes above and beyond for those in her care, both in and outside of work, and staff at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court have been celebrating her success.

Niki Richards, home manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Jordan for the outstanding level of care she provides for those both at Pear Tree Court and in the wider community.

‘Jordan cares for others like they are all members of her own family, and we are incredibly lucky to have such a considerate, kind and generous person living in our community, and as a wonderful ambassador for Pear Tree Court.

‘She is loved by residents, relatives, team members and local people alike, and it’s easy to see why!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron