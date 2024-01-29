Havant charity "left in lurch" as African mountain trekkers lose thousands of pounds

Trekkers. Pic: Go Fund Me

The daring group reached Tanzania to take part in a Kilimanjaro hike only to be told the bad news by organiser Jason Rawles, 49. He owns Aspire Adventures which organises local mountain trips as well as treks around the globe.

Mr Rawles had been contacted by Havant-based Hope4, an organisation that supports refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, for help to organise a trek up Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa. Trekkers had spent around £100,000 with the company to run the trip, believing everything from hotel bills to a trek doctor and local support teams had been paid for. Members also raised around £43,000 for the charity.

But when the group started to arrive in Africa on Friday they received an email from the account of Mr Rawles to say he "cannot make payment for what is needed for your Kilimanjaro trip" - with the group “left in the lurch”. Trekkers also found the hotel had not been paid for and neither had things like medicine supplies.

Chris Lomas, CEO of Hope4, talking on the flight to Tanzania, said: "This was to raise much needed funds for our charity. People were literally arriving at the hotel when we got this message".

Despite the bitter blow, the group remain determined to take on the climb and have launched a fundraiser to get help with the costs. The Go Fund Me said: “When Lea Turner organised a charity fundraiser to Tanzania, she was excited to raise money for Hope4. Lea quickly gained the support of 22 people who also booked in full on a trip of a lifetime to change the lives of the poorest people in Moldova for the charity, led by Chris Lomas, who founded the charity to help Orphans and refugees.

“On Friday the team including Lea and Chris received an email from the event organiser informing them that nothing had been paid for over the past nine months by him, leaving the team who were in or travelling to Tanzania to climb Kilimanjaro in the lurch (to say the least).

“Since then, everyone in Tanzania has had to find $2000 USD (£1600) to pay for their hotels, and a new company to ensure they can climb Kilimanjaro in aid of Hope4 with the right equipment, medicine, emergency resources, guides, transport, food and everything else needed.”

The fundraiser added: “The team are 100 per cent going to do this in aid of Hope4, but due the additional costs, they have had to take a loan to cover their costs as everyone paid for this out of their own pockets, to try and do something good, and raise money.

“We are asking people to donate to help the team recoup the costs they have lost due to the company not paying for a single thing, and to relieve them of the stress when they come back down Kilimanjaro. Many of the team have used their last savings, holiday fund, and emergency savings to pay again.

“Please help us relieve our amazing volunteers' anguish, emotional stress and show that together people will help them achieve what they went to do….. raise money for Hope4. It’s not fair that people are now in debt to have tried to do something nice.”

An email from Mr Rawles' account said: "Over the past week we have been hit by a series of events outside of our control with cash in the bank and payments needed. I have tried everything, and I do mean everything. We have now just run out of options and cash flow is just one of many things that have happened all at the same time.

“I have no personal funds or assets. Covid and business let-downs have seen to that. I have made some heartfelt calls to continue with the business including not paying myself since 2019. When I say I've explored everything, I do mean everything. The reality is we cannot make payment for what is needed for your Kilimanjaro trip and Aspire Adventures along with myself must have a health break effective immediately and I'll be seeking support from professional care teams."

Mr Rawles said he was "desperately sorry, deeply humiliated" and over time "no one would be left out of pocket".