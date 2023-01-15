By coming together with local businesses, charities, and community groups, the council aims to promote the covenant and share best practices whilst building relationships locally.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a recognised pledge that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces – and their families – should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve with their lives.

Remembrance Sunday in Havant. Picture: Barry Zee

The council is now building a ‘stakeholder group’ will enable support services to build closer relationships and possibly work together on future projects to support the regions veterans.

If you would like to join or find out more information about the Havant Borough Council Armed Forces stakeholder group, please email [email protected]

