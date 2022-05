The blaze near Fraser Road was reported by a nearby resident at 2.30am this morning.

Two crews from Havant Fire Station spent more than an hour tackling the blaze, according to one of the firefighters who attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews have been called to a BMW on fire in Havant.

He said: ‘The car was pretty much 100 per cent damaged by fire.’

No one was injured during the fire.