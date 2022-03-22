Havant fire crews scrambled to electrical fire that badly damaged garden fence

A FIRE believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault has badly damaged a garden fence and threatened other homes in Bedhampton.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:21 am
A residential fire in Havant has seen crews scrambled in the early hours of the morning. Stock Picture: Ben Fishwick

A crew from Havant Fire Station were scrambled to a property in Auriol Drive at 12.30am.

Fire fighters spent more than an hour bringing under control a fire on the outside of a residential house, with the blaze believed to have been started by an electrical appliance on the side of the house.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth soldiers from the Royal Artillery are 'motivated' to 'make the world ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The residents alerted the fire service after hearing a ‘loud bang’, according to a firefighter from the station.

He said: ‘Residents of the house heard a bang where the electrics had blown.

‘It was an electrical fault on the side of the house, which spread to the fence and caught some of the roof.

‘We had to check that it hadn’t gone into the property. We had to take some tiles off.

‘The fence was damaged the most.’

No one was injured in the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

HavantBedhamptonResidentsPompey