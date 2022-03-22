Havant fire crews scrambled to electrical fire that badly damaged garden fence

A residential fire in Havant has seen crews scrambled in the early hours of the morning. Stock Picture: Ben Fishwick

A crew from Havant Fire Station were scrambled to a property in Auriol Drive at 12.30am.

Fire fighters spent more than an hour bringing under control a fire on the outside of a residential house, with the blaze believed to have been started by an electrical appliance on the side of the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents alerted the fire service after hearing a ‘loud bang’, according to a firefighter from the station.

He said: ‘Residents of the house heard a bang where the electrics had blown.

‘It was an electrical fault on the side of the house, which spread to the fence and caught some of the roof.

‘We had to check that it hadn’t gone into the property. We had to take some tiles off.

‘The fence was damaged the most.’

No one was injured in the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron