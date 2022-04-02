Firefighters from Havant and Cosham fire stations were scrambled to the property fire in Middle Park Way at 2.25am this morning.

Crews spent more than two hours fighting the blaze, which was caused by a set of curtains catching alight from an electric heater in the property’s living room, according to Havant firefighter Jason Haste.

He said: ‘The front room was about 15 per cent damaged by fire and there was smoke damage to the room.

‘There was someone in the room at the time, and they tackled the fire themselves.

‘They had some burns to their hands and they inhaled some fumes.’

The resident – a middle-aged woman, according to the firefighter – was treated at the scene by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighter Haste advised residents to never tackle a fire themselves and be mindful of where they position electric heaters and

He said: ‘Curtains are usually an easy material to catch light. Make sure electric heaters are never covered.

‘We do not advise for people to tackle a fire themselves, we advise for people to get out of the property.

‘Call us and get out and stay out.’

