More than 200 street parties to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne are being planned across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, and Havant - with more applications coming in.

Wendy Baldwin is among those organising a street party for her neighbourhood, and is set to host a celebration in her Waterlooville street on June 4 between midday and 7pm.

On this day, Chaplains Avenue will be closed to traffic and transformed into a party atmosphere with fun and music for everyone to enjoy.

Wendy Baldwin at her home in Chaplains Avenue, Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wendy said: ‘We are setting tables and chairs throughout the road, as well as having music, children’s entertainment, games, and face painting.

‘We are hoping for an eventful day and have precautions in place if the weather is not kind to us too.’

A raffle will be held on the day to help raise money for local charities.

Wendy is organising a street party in Waterlooville for the Jubilee. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wendy added: ‘How fortunate we are to live where we do as we have such good neighbours.

‘This is important to us all after the last couple of years we have all been through, and to support the community spirit.’

Chaplain Avenue’s street party is one of many that will be held over the Havant area.

Havant Borough Council has currently approved 22 applications, with approximately 34 still being processed.

Fareham Borough Council has approved 17 applications for street parties for the Queen’s Jubilee, and Gosport Borough Council has authorised 36 applications for street parties.

Stephen Baily is Portsmouth City Council's director of culture, leisure and regulatory services.

He said: ‘An impressive 119 roads across the city have applied to hold a street party to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee during the special four-day Jubilee weekend from June 2-5.

‘All applications are being reviewed and will go to the Portsmouth Events Safety Advisory Group for approval in April.

‘While it is now too late to apply to hold a street party, residents can still get involved in the celebrations by attending one of two free Big Lunch events taking place on Sunday, June 5.

‘We hope the jubilee weekend will encourage communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a little better, coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship.’

Cllr Chris Attwell, cabinet member for communities and central services, said that the number of applications the city council has received is a record for any royal or national celebration.

He added: ‘The central theme, for the Jubilee street parties, is about communities coming together in a spirit of fun and friendship, to get to know each other a little better.

‘After a very difficult couple of years, we are very ready to congratulate Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee - a unique event in our country's history - to reconnect with our neighbours and most importantly have fun.’

To find out more, visit portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70.

