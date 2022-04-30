Two fire crews from Havant Fire Station were scrambled to the fire in a property in Totton Walk at 9pm last night.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in an oven in the property’s kitchen, and took the damaged appliance outside to keep it away from the family’s young children, according to crew manager Jason Haste.

Firefighter Haste said: ‘I think it was just from where someone had left trays in the oven, and we think the oil flashed up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blaze started by a dirty oven has led to a warning from Havant firefighters.

‘We natural ventilated the kitchen to let all the smoke out and then removed the whole oven. Because (the residents) had a young kid we didn’t want them touching it.

‘They will need to get a new oven, as it was melted on the front.’

No one was injured and no property aside from the oven was damaged by the blaze, according to firefighter Haste.

The firefighter said residents should clean their ovens regularly to minimise the risk of fires.