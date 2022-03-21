This Sunday saw more than 11 teams take to the pitches at the Westleight stadium of Havant and Waterlooville Football Club in order to raise cash for the Silver Fox Dog Rescue charity, a group of volunteers who rescue puppies and dogs from the UK, Europe and China.

Animal lover Teresa Flecknell, who adopted her dog Layla from the charity, came up with the idea for the tournament in 2020 – but Covid restrictions pushed back the fun day of football and fundraising.

The 52-year-old said: ‘It means the world. It’s so nice that people want to come out and support the cause.

Pictured is: Teresa Flecknell with her dog Harley. Picture: Keith Woodland (200321-2)

‘Some of the dogs they rescue are in such a pitiful state – but the dogs are so forgiving. I’ve seen the work (the charity) does.

‘I’m very passionate about the issue – dogs are my life.’

Some of the rescue stories from the charity ‘really tug at the heart strings’, according to Anthony Palmer, who was taking part in the football competition.

The 32-year-old from Leaves Builders said: ‘It’s good to help the charity and we love animals.’

A variety of builders firms from across the area took part in the competition, brought together by Teresa’s employer Comserv, a repairs and maintenance firm that also sponsored the event.

The tournament is set to raise more than £900 as part of Teresa’s wider efforts to reach a £4,500 fundraising goal for the animal group.

Teresa has already collected more than £2,500, with more than a dozen supporters sponsoring her to complete a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, planned for this September.

The avid fundraiser is no stranger to a long uphill walk, having completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise £2,000 for the Dogs Trust in 2019.

Silver Fox Dog Rescue re-homed more than 400 dogs in 2019, with many of the dogs requiring expensive dental and medical treatment upon being rescued.

