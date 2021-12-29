Police were called after a dark blue Volkswagen Golf mounted the kerb along Middle Park Way, Havant, between 1pm and 1.30pm.

The car was driven at a 41-year-old man from Havant, who was forced to jump onto a small brick wall to avoid being hit.

The driver of the vehicle then made threats to kill the victim before fleeing.

Police are appealing for information after an attempted hit-and-run incident. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 39-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of an attempt at wounding with intent and is in custody.

Det Con Lewis Parsons of Hampshire Constabulary’s Eastern Investigation team, said: ‘This is a shocking incident which could have had an absolutely devastating impact on the victim and the victim’s family.

‘Due to the time of day that the incident occurred, we believe that people may have been in the area at the time and filmed the incident on their mobile phones. We would implore these people to come forward and share any information they may have with us.

‘If you saw what happened or have any mobile or CCTV footage, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 44210515743.’

