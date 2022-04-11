Havant man arrested over thefts from vehicles across north Hampshire in Burghclere, Laverstoke, Dummer, Micheldever and East Stratton
A MAN from Havant has been arrested over eight thefts from vehicles across rural north Hampshire.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:38 pm
It comes after officers received a number of reports in areas including Burghclere, Laverstoke, Dummer, Micheldever and East Stratton.
Items including vehicle registration plates, a handbag, cash and clothes were reported stolen.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth bomb scare: Police confirm 'suspicious package' found in Portsmouth w...
A 47-year-old man, from Havant, has been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle.
He has been released under investigation and our enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman from Hampshire police said.