Havant man arrested over thefts from vehicles across north Hampshire in Burghclere, Laverstoke, Dummer, Micheldever and East Stratton

A MAN from Havant has been arrested over eight thefts from vehicles across rural north Hampshire.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:38 pm

It comes after officers received a number of reports in areas including Burghclere, Laverstoke, Dummer, Micheldever and East Stratton.

Items including vehicle registration plates, a handbag, cash and clothes were reported stolen.

Police have arrested a man over a series of thefts from vehicles across north Hampshire. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 47-year-old man, from Havant, has been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has been released under investigation and our enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman from Hampshire police said.