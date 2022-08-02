Twelve members of the National Citizen Service (NCS) from across Hampshire will trek a nine mile journey from Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean to raise cash for Havant and East Hampshire Mind this Thursday .

The venture comes as part of their two-week programme with the NCS at Havant.

After lockdowns caused by the pandemic, the group were eager to support young people affected by that time.

Members of Havant NCS who will be taking part in the nine mile hike.

They also wanted to support a local charity as they felt it would ‘make the most impact’.

This walk will be one of the many activities the group participate in as part of their social action week where the group choose a charity to help in the community.

So far, the youngsters have smashed their fundraising goal, drumming more than £300 so far. Their initial goal was £100.

Ethan Hall, from Fareham is one of the people taking part in the Havant NCS challenge. The 16-year-old said: ‘I’m very excited and I feel quite honoured.

‘It’s raising money for a good cause and spreading awareness. We're just going for it. I think we're all capable. It's going to be a challenge but it will be fun.’

The group, who hail from across Hampshire including Portsmouth, Fareham and Petersfield will set out on their journey at 5am.

They expect it to take about five hours and if their fitness allows – might extend the hike.

Another Havant NCS member, Anna Palmer, 16, said: ‘We’ve got lots of people with high morale so we’ll be cheering everyone on and making sure that everyone completes it.

‘We had an option to choose any charity for the project but this is the one we felt was most important to us.

‘It was something we all felt very passionate about and connected to.’

Tomorrow (July 2) the teammates will make friendship bracelets for the charity in the company’s colours to give to staff.

‘It’s all going to raise awareness for mental health,’ added Anna, from Petersfield.