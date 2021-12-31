Officers were called the incident at 7.15pm on Friday, December 3, when a young woman was approached by a stranger along Hermitage Stream in Havant.

The 21-year-old victim was grabbed by a man who attempted to rape her, but the woman managed to run away.

Police are keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area at the time in connection with this incident. He was in his 40s, about 6ft and stocky, wearing dark coloured beanie hat, a dark neck snood which covered his face, a dark coloured waterproof jacket, leather gloves, and jeans.

Police at a pathway south of Purbrook Way in Leigh Park. Picture: Karl Browning

Officers believe the assailant will have returned home ‘wet and muddy’ after the incident, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee McClellan said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, that may assist our investigation. We believe the man involved would have returned home that evening in a wet and muddy condition and would like to hear from anyone who may know who he is.

‘Luckily the victim managed to escape and continues to be supported by specialist officers. We would like to reassure the local community that a thorough investigation into this incident is ongoing and all lines of enquiry are being followed.’

A 57-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you see anything suspicious or if you have any information that may assist police enquiries, call 101 quoting the reference number 44210485629.

