Last night, people across social media reported seeing an other-worldly glow in the sky above Staunton County Park and Staunton Farm.

It’s understood that the mysterious illumination had been reported to police, prompting a statement from Havant police late last night.

Taking to social media, a spokesman for the force said: ‘For concerned parties regarding bright lights seen in the sky above Staunton Farm, we have checked it out, and it is lights being tested as part of a planned series of events. Thank you for any concern.’

The news has amused residents, who took to social media react to the revelation.

Jen Hallitt said her lad was astounded by the lights and said: ‘My son came running in to tell me there’s a ufo on the common.’

Jordan Watts said: ‘Quality, people reporting unusual ufo activity.’

While Beth Gaeta also saw the funny side of things and said: ‘Full on thought I was going to be abducted and now I’m sad that it’s not happening could have used a holiday away from the kids.’

